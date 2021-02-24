Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Trading Down 0.4%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 2,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

