Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Shares Up 0.6%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. 1,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NOM)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
