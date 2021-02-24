Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Shares Up 0.6%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. 1,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 217.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

