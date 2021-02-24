Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.87. 411,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 231,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $89,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,811,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 268,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMCO)

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.