Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.87. 411,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 231,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $89,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMCO)
There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.