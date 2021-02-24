Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.76

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.76 and traded as high as $17.05. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 16,242 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

