Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.76

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.76 and traded as high as $17.05. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 16,242 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.