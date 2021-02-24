Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $22.00. 143,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 64,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

