NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading 15.5% Higher

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.60. 223,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average session volume of 27,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

