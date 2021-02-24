NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.44

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.44 and traded as high as $69.87. NVE shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 14,387 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $332.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVE by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 81.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

