nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 17,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,432. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

