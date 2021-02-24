NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,190 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,890 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 263,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after buying an additional 44,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Shares of NXPI opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of -341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,796 shares of company stock worth $9,635,927. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

