NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.54, but opened at C$0.64. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 1,151 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market cap of C$38.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57.

About NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.