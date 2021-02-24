Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.18. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 157,267 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

