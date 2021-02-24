O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 322,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 537,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OIIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

