Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 212,829 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

