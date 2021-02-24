Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 8.1%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 330,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 356,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oblong stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.52% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

