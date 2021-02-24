Observer Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Observer has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00749632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060611 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.85 or 0.04668561 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

