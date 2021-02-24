Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035.63 ($26.60).
OCDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock opened at GBX 2,327.41 ($30.41) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,629.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,451.26. The company has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).
About Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.
