Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035.63 ($26.60).

OCDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock opened at GBX 2,327.41 ($30.41) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,629.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,451.26. The company has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, with a total value of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, with a total value of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). Insiders purchased 7,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,022,683 over the last ninety days.

About Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

