Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $394.06 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $394.06 million and $51.19 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.00768093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.35 or 0.04677183 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

