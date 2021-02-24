Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $426.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.38 million to $434.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $560.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $14,413,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 542,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 390,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.