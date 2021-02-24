Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $1.13 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00475108 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.