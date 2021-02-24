OG Fan Token Price Tops $4.73 (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One OG Fan Token token can now be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00009802 BTC on major exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00495090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00066874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00080741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00477498 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars.

