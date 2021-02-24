Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) (ASX:OSH) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) (ASX:OSH) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.79.
Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) Company Profile
