OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. OKB has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $773.33 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 85.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.98 or 0.00036177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00765510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,333.99 or 0.04696245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

