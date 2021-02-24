OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $14,838.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00499811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00040334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003794 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,380,998 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

