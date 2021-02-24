Okta (OKTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OKTA stock opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.19. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

