Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.12

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.12 and last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 16613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.62.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

