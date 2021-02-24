Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,116,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.25% of Old Republic International worth $554,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

