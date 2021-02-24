Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Omni has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $977,728.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $5.33 or 0.00010730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.73 or 0.00365724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,164 coins and its circulating supply is 562,848 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.