Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.78.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,825,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

