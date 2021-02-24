OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.31

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.31 and traded as high as $50.53. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 2,047 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.