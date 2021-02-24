ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.