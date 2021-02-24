One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 3rd (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OEPWU stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

