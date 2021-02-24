One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Up 5.3%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 569,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 652,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

