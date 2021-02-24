OneLedger Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $223,088.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,132,639 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

