OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.97 Million

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post sales of $833.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $844.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $821.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $851.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of OMF opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $3.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.31%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

