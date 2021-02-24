ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ONEOK worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

NYSE OKE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

