OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.38

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 5085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.
ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226 over the last quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
