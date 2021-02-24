OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.38

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 5085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

