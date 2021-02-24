Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Up 0.7%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$71.92 and last traded at C$70.97. Approximately 257,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 107,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Onex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 37.79, a current ratio of 38.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.74.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.