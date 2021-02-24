Opacity Price Down 0.7% This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $62,982.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00492968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00469403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00072606 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.