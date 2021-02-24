Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,720 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Open Lending worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.