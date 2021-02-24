Open Platform (OPEN) Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.18 million and $45,276.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.65 or 0.00735451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

