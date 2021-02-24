Oppenheimer Comments on Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.