Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $4.30. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 38,598 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

