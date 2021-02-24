Opus Price Up 332.4% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Opus has traded 332.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $913,942.27 and $178.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.69 or 0.00722678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

