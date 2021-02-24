Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) Shares Down 0%

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 11,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

