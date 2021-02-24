Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 271,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 772,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $275.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

