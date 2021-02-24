OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.85. 1,192,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 997,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $778.30 million, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

