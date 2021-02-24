ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT Raised to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 27,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 791,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.