Orbs (ORBS) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $55.54 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.19 or 0.00771635 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.78 or 0.04716063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

