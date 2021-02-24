Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,826 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.