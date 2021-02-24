Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,076,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.98, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day moving average is $280.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.